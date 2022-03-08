FUTURAX Market Capitalization Achieves $11,296.66 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 73.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $11,296.66 and $28.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.31 or 0.00285912 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004446 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.15 or 0.01197894 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003264 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

