FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT) Lowered by Analyst

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eguana Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.12 million for the quarter.

EGT stock opened at C$0.28 on Monday. Eguana Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.03. The company has a market cap of C$108.17 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

