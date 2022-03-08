FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KGC. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $58,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

