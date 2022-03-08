FY2023 EPS Estimates for Osisko Development Corp. Lowered by Desjardins (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on Osisko Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Further Reading
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.