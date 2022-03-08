FY2023 EPS Estimates for Osisko Development Corp. Lowered by Desjardins (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on Osisko Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ODV stock opened at C$4.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$645.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.48. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of C$3.89 and a 1-year high of C$7.93.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.