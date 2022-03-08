FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Issued By Wedbush

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Passage Bio in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $152.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $45,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866. 25.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 37.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after acquiring an additional 505,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 19.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 84,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Passage Bio (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.