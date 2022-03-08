Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.60

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 47707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$45.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.67.

About Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

