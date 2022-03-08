Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.60

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 47707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$45.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.67.
About Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL)
