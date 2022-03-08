Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 104.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last three months. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

