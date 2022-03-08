Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.29 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.58%.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

