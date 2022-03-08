GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $16.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.06.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. GAP has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 76.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

