Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $904.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) to announce $904.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $872.50 million and the highest is $937.40 million. Gates Industrial posted sales of $881.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

GTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,940. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

