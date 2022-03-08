Gateway Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 50,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,675,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,204. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.04.

