Gateway Advisory LLC Has $8.72 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Gateway Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF accounts for 1.9% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.64. 16,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.83. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.