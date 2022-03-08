Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 193 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

WMT stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.74. 9,434,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.55. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $3,099,062.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,195,357 shares of company stock worth $862,563,628. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

