Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Gateway Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,097. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.60. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $339.12 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

