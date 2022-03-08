Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 95 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Gateway Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after acquiring an additional 835,135 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Align Technology by 180.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,493,000 after purchasing an additional 243,324 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,223,000 after acquiring an additional 132,147 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

ALGN stock traded down $20.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.01. 1,153,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $411.80 and a one year high of $737.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $522.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.32.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

