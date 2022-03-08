Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 889 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,630,000 after purchasing an additional 641,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,467,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,584,000 after buying an additional 20,868 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,237,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,684,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,674,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,452,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

