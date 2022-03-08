Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $26,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $101.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.