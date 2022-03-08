Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $15.59 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 446,932 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ONEOK by 657.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 430,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $22,197,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

NYSE:OKE opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average is $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $69.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

