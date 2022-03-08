Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $20.63 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $20,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 29.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 563,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,371,000 after purchasing an additional 160,809 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 165.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.95. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,513 shares of company stock worth $59,288,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.