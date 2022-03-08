Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $18,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TER. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.
Shares of TER stock opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
