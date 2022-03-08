GATX (NYSE:GATX) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.30

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.30 and last traded at $115.10, with a volume of 207790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,908,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $40,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,782 shares of company stock worth $7,023,014. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GATX by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in GATX by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

