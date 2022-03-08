General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) to report $9.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.30 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.28 billion to $39.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $42.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.04 billion to $42.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

General Dynamics stock traded down $11.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.31. 2,755,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $168.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

