General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $282.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Dynamics traded as high as $254.99 and last traded at $247.29, with a volume of 4791377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.29.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 75.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 93.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 395,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

