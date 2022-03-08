General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) will announce $17.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.26 billion and the lowest is $16.68 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $78.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $81.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.02 billion to $85.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 186,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in General Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,710,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,037,000 after buying an additional 56,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.58. The stock had a trading volume of 100,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

