General Electric (NYSE:GE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Electric is poised to benefit from its portfolio-restructuring plans, expansion in the digital business, product innovation and efforts to deleverage the balance sheet in the quarters ahead. In fourth-quarter 2021, the company's earnings increased year over year. For 2022, the company anticipates organic sales to increase in high-single digits year over year. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $2.80-$3.50 per share, suggesting an increase from $1.71 recorded in 2021. Free cash flow is expected to be $5.5-$6.54 billion. However, headwinds related to supply-chain constraints and inflationary pressure are likely to impact the performance in the quarters ahead. Foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying. In the past year, General Electric’s shares have underperformed the industry and look comparatively overvalued.”

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GE. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.31.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $85.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.