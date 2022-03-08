General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.710-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.46. 48,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

