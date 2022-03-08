Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,889,000 after acquiring an additional 123,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $118.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

