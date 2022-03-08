Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 228.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IHG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,338.50.

NYSE IHG opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

