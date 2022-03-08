Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TH. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 689,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $402.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95.

Target Hospitality Profile (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.