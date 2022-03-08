Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,267 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 164,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

