Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Evans Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

EVBN stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $209.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. Analysts expect that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.46%.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

