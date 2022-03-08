Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Update

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 93,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

GEOS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. 1,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $93.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,481.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 15,069 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 677,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,332 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

