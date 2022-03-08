Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Friday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

GBNXF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.97. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

