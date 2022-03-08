Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Position Reduced by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

GBCI opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

