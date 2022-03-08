Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Glatfelter by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLT shares. TheStreet lowered Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

GLT opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $334.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.02%.

About Glatfelter (Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.