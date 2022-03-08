Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.56

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.56 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.10). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10), with a volume of 0 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.56. The stock has a market cap of £17.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00.
About Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV)
