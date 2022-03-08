Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the January 31st total of 954,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,621. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GMED. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

