GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4678 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

GNNDY stock opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.57. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $133.25 and a twelve month high of $286.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.65.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GNNDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.50.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.