GoByte Market Cap Hits $141,006.60 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $141,006.60 and approximately $23.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000229 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded down 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

