Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 81,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,924,738 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $4.82.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOL. Barclays boosted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.85.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
