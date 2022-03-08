Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 81,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,924,738 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOL. Barclays boosted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 391,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.