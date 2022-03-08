Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $342,000 Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 47,118 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $4.3737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 192.39%.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

