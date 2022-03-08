Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $319,000 in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWCB opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

Bilander Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

Bilander Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bilander Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

