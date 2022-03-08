Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $331,000 in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 66,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.39 million and a PE ratio of -7.13. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPTA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perpetua Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

