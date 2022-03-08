Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $289,000 Investment in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $43.73.

