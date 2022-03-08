Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 79,203 Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 79,203 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 726.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $600.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

