Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 23,127 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 95.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 165.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Bancorp news, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $3,745,288.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 26.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.341 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBCAA. StockNews.com raised Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Hovde Group downgraded Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

