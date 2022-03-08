GoldMining (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

GoldMining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLDLF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 362,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 533,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

About GoldMining (OTCMKTS:GLDLF)

GoldMining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, United States, Paraguay, Colombia, and Peru. Its project portfolio includes Sao Jorge, Cachoeira, Boa Vista, Surubim, Batistao, Montes Aureos, Trinta, Whistler, Yellowknife Gold, Rea, La Mina, Titiribi, and Crucero.

