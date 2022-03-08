Governor DAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,466.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $30,466.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.10 or 0.06665249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,664.96 or 0.99345185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,915 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.