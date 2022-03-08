GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.18

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 10230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in GrafTech International by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 247.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.