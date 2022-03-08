Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.16.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

